Concentric Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,485 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $1,996,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 32,406 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 8,893 shares in the last quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 25,470 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Long Island Investors LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 344,843 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $37,957,000 after purchasing an additional 27,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $104.36. The company had a trading volume of 4,568,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,696,139. The firm has a market cap of $181.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.60. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $89.67 and a 1 year high of $121.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.09.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jr. Robert E. Funck sold 10,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total value of $1,055,843.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 211,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,099,928.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 22,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $2,428,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,530,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jr. Robert E. Funck sold 10,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total transaction of $1,055,843.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,099,928.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.64.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

