Concentric Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Technology ETF accounts for 1.3% of Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $4,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 72.7% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW traded up $3.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.26. 561,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,472. The company has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $100.84 and a 52-week high of $150.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.38 and a 200 day moving average of $130.22.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

