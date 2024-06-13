Concentric Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,214 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the quarter. Target makes up 1.6% of Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $5,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,527,706 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,923,428,000 after purchasing an additional 702,565 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Target by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,163,864 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,447,538,000 after buying an additional 868,274 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,531,846 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,357,525,000 after buying an additional 137,180 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Target by 26.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,762,227 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $747,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,900 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $759,810,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,063,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,895,083. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.53 and a 200 day moving average of $152.26.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.52 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. Target’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 49.38%.

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,481.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Target from $191.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Target from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.11.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

