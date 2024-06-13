CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Shares Sold by Cannell Capital LLC

Cannell Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,679,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,465 shares during the period. CompoSecure accounts for 1.9% of Cannell Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Cannell Capital LLC’s holdings in CompoSecure were worth $9,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of CompoSecure during the third quarter worth $150,000. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of CompoSecure during the third quarter worth $267,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CompoSecure by 264.9% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 248,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 180,705 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of CompoSecure by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 355,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 83,736 shares during the period. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CompoSecure by 169.0% in the 3rd quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 440,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 276,890 shares during the period. 37.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CMPO traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,736. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $8.16. The stock has a market cap of $509.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.86.

CompoSecure ( NASDAQ:CMPO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. CompoSecure had a net margin of 5.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $104.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.20 million. Analysts anticipate that CompoSecure, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th.

In other news, Director Michele Logan sold 2,968,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $19,292,422.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,388.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michele Logan sold 2,968,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $19,292,422.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,388.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Llr Equity Partners Iv, L.P. sold 4,752,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $30,888,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 74.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMPO. Benchmark upped their target price on CompoSecure from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of CompoSecure in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on CompoSecure from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

