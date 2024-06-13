Compass Group LLC Has $37.14 Million Stock Position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Compass Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,325,688 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 532,855 shares during the quarter. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras accounts for approximately 14.7% of Compass Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Compass Group LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $37,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,901 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the third quarter worth about $162,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PBR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.20 to $17.70 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 8th. HSBC upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $17.20 to $17.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Price Performance

NYSE PBR traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.18. The stock had a trading volume of 24,079,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,637,539. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.87 and a 200 day moving average of $15.94. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52-week low of $13.02 and a 52-week high of $17.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.09). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The company had revenue of $23.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.0288 dividend. This represents a yield of 16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is presently 24.42%.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

