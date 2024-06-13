Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Insider Ryan J. Faulkingham Acquires 5,000 Shares

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) insider Ryan J. Faulkingham acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.44 per share, with a total value of $112,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 33,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $761,838. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CODI stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.47. 102,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,312. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.54 and its 200-day moving average is $22.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.74. Compass Diversified has a 52 week low of $16.88 and a 52 week high of $25.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $524.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.20 million. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 11.71%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Compass Diversified will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 17th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is 588.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CODI. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 0.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 4.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 587,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,022,000 after buying an additional 23,950 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 46.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 4,635 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 17.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 143.4% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 39,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 23,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

CODI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Compass Diversified from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Compass Diversified from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

