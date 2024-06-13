Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Community Trust Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years. Community Trust Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 42.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Community Trust Bancorp to earn $4.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.4%.

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

Community Trust Bancorp Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of CTBI opened at $42.01 on Thursday. Community Trust Bancorp has a 52 week low of $33.48 and a 52 week high of $45.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $757.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Community Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CTBI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 22.64%. The firm had revenue of $59.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Community Trust Bancorp will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

CTBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Community Trust Bancorp in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Community Trust Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Community Trust Bancorp

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Franky Minnifield bought 2,000 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.28 per share, with a total value of $78,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,671.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking, and trust and wealth management services to small and mid-sized communities in eastern, northeastern, central, and south-central Kentucky, as well as southern West Virginia, and northeastern Tennessee.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.