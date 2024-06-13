Comerica Bank Has $66.53 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,150 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $66,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

VTI traded up $2.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $266.77. 2,758,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,125,383. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.44 and a fifty-two week high of $268.21. The stock has a market cap of $400.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $256.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.20.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

