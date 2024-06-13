Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) Trading Up 13.2%

Shares of Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW – Get Free Report) were up 13.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.26 and last traded at $0.23. Approximately 3,493,303 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 656% from the average daily volume of 462,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

Color Star Technology Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.29.

About Color Star Technology

Color Star Technology Co, Ltd., an entertainment and education company, provides online entertainment performances and music education services in the United States and China. The company operates Color World, an online platform of curriculum that includes music, sports, animation, painting and calligraphy, film and television, life skills, etc.

