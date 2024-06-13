Collective Mining (TSE:CNL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.65

Collective Mining Ltd. (TSE:CNL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$3.65 and last traded at C$3.65, with a volume of 12106 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.80.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CNL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Collective Mining from C$7.25 to C$8.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Ventum Financial boosted their target price on shares of Collective Mining from C$8.50 to C$8.70 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of C$249.58 million, a P/E ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 0.67.

In related news, Director Paul Murphy sold 10,000 shares of Collective Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.07, for a total transaction of C$50,700.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,355 shares of company stock worth $221,382. 33.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Collective Mining Ltd., an exploration and development company, focuses on identifying and exploring prospective gold projects in South America. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Guayabales project consisting of 26 claims with a total area of 4,780.98 hectares located in the Caldas department of Colombia; and the San Antonio project covering an area of 4,729 hectares located in the department of Caldas, Colombia.

