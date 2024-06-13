Cohen & Steers Inc. Sells 846,434 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Cohen & Steers Inc. decreased its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 36.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,493,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 846,434 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned 0.55% of Essential Utilities worth $55,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WTRG. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at about $604,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 62,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,888,000. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 201.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 149,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 100,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

WTRG has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,023 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $73,960.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,368.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 5,565 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $207,073.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,149,100.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,023 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $73,960.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,358 shares in the company, valued at $488,368.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WTRG traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 894,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.62. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.07 and a fifty-two week high of $43.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.62. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.84.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.03). Essential Utilities had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $612.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.44 million. On average, analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

