Cohen & Steers Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,085,074 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 685,385 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Energy Transfer worth $42,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 146,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 77,938 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 145,894 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 71,386 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 26,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 230.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 736,634 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,335,000 after buying an additional 513,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 28,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ET traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $15.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,348,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,003,375. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $12.46 and a fifty-two week high of $16.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.83. The company has a market capitalization of $52.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.63.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $21.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Energy Transfer’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.19%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 116.51%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ET. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

