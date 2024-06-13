Cohen & Steers Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK)

Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Free Report) by 97.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 762,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 376,732 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Kinetik were worth $25,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinetik in the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Kinetik in the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kinetik in the 3rd quarter worth $252,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinetik by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinetik in the 4th quarter worth $301,000. 21.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KNTK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kinetik from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Kinetik from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Kinetik in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Kinetik from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Kinetik in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

In related news, insider Trevor Howard sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $263,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 198,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,464,221.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jamie Welch acquired 14,814 shares of Kinetik stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.75 per share, for a total transaction of $499,972.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,599,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,473,843.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Trevor Howard sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $263,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,464,221.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,092,621 shares of company stock worth $441,937,951. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNTK traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 444,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,968. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.31 and a 52 week high of $41.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.26.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.32). Kinetik had a net margin of 29.62% and a negative return on equity of 48.03%. The business had revenue of $341.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kinetik Holdings Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.95%.

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

