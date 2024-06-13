Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.67.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Monday.
Institutional Trading of Cognizant Technology Solutions
Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 1.0 %
CTSH opened at $66.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.66. The company has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $61.23 and a 1-year high of $80.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.85%.
About Cognizant Technology Solutions
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.
