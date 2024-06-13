Cobalt Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 100,000 Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Cobalt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,367,000. Bank of America comprises 1.2% of Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,734,407,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,648,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,852,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,469 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,833,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,408,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,056 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 40,508,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,189,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,353,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338,679 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.26.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,842,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,053,418. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $40.19. The company has a market capitalization of $308.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.33.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 33.22%.

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.