Coatue Management LLC Sells 1,636,526 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Coatue Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,273,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,636,526 shares during the quarter. Moderna makes up approximately 1.4% of Coatue Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Coatue Management LLC owned about 0.86% of Moderna worth $325,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,658,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,841,000 after acquiring an additional 196,012 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 9.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,611,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,572,000 after purchasing an additional 476,201 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 77.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,876,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,341 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,565,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,126,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,887,000 after buying an additional 517,683 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total value of $1,535,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,116,931 shares in the company, valued at $216,752,565.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO James M. Mock sold 705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $71,860.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,542.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total value of $1,535,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,116,931 shares in the company, valued at $216,752,565.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 411,255 shares of company stock worth $55,309,981 in the last ninety days. 15.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRNA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, June 3rd. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Moderna from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.02.

Shares of MRNA traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,483,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,221,000. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $170.47. The stock has a market cap of $56.61 billion, a PE ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.26 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 115.82% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

