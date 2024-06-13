Coatue Management LLC Has $81.31 Million Stock Holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 169.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,015,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,155,995 shares during the quarter. Coatue Management LLC owned 0.40% of KE worth $81,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of KE by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in KE in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KE in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KE by 358.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 7,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in KE during the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. 39.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BEKE stock traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $15.99. The company had a trading volume of 7,321,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,679,441. The stock has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of -0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.81 and a 200-day moving average of $14.93. KE Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $20.48.

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. KE had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.351 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. KE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.61%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BEKE shares. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of KE from $23.90 to $21.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on KE from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.10 price target on shares of KE in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

