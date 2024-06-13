Coatue Management LLC Has $1.01 Billion Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,056,841 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,347 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises 4.2% of Coatue Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Coatue Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Tesla worth $1,008,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Holderness Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,599 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 0.3% in the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 16,881 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in Tesla by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 4,601 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,726. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,855 shares of company stock worth $19,285,643 over the last quarter. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TSLA traded up $6.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $177.29. 90,219,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,746,844. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $299.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $172.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.18. The stock has a market cap of $565.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.23, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Tesla from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Tesla from $160.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC decreased their target price on Tesla from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.90.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

