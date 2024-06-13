Coatue Management LLC Acquires Shares of 47,291 Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 47,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,000. Coatue Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Invesco Solar ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000.

Shares of Invesco Solar ETF stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.19. 1,483,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,297,726. Invesco Solar ETF has a 1 year low of $38.83 and a 1 year high of $74.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.78 and its 200 day moving average is $45.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.81.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

