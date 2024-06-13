CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Director Jon E. Barfield Sells 2,360 Shares

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,360 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $143,464.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,556 shares in the company, valued at $884,859.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

CMS Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

CMS opened at $59.82 on Thursday. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $49.87 and a one year high of $63.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.35.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.80%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on CMS Energy from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the third quarter worth $26,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Tobam raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2,432.3% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

