Christine Ring Sells 1,900 Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Stock

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) insider Christine Ring sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $32,319.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,444.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Christine Ring also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, June 5th, Christine Ring sold 400 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $6,800.00.

On Monday, June 3rd, Christine Ring sold 1,596 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $27,147.96.

Nurix Therapeutics Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:NRIX traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,250,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,210. The firm has a market cap of $810.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.87. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $18.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nurix Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NRIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.58 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 178.93% and a negative return on equity of 67.08%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 48.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 568,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after buying an additional 184,617 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 248.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 142,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 101,320 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 159,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 71,252 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 176.0% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 690,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,122,000 after purchasing an additional 440,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 351.0% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NRIX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on Nurix Therapeutics

About Nurix Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.