Chilton Investment Co. Inc. Reduces Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Chilton Investment Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,159 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $3,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 37,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 58,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on BJ. DA Davidson upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Gordon Haskett upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.88.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:BJ traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $87.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,209,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,705. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.60 and a 200 day moving average of $72.57. The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.24. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.45 and a 1 year high of $89.40.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 37.78% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 14,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $1,213,116.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,507,284. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 14,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $1,213,116.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,507,284. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $843,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,410,746.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,684 shares of company stock valued at $3,204,268. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.