Chilton Investment Co. Inc. Raises Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Chilton Investment Co. Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total transaction of $1,844,008.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at $3,580,061.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,293.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total transaction of $1,844,008.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,580,061.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.98. The stock had a trading volume of 4,592,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,632,834. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $206.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.48.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

