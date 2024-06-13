Chilton Investment Co. Inc. Increases Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Chilton Investment Co. Inc. increased its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 17,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,678,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,403,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $618,369,000 after purchasing an additional 190,758 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in S&P Global by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 3,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,644,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $467.89.

S&P Global Stock Up 2.7 %

SPGI traded up $11.44 on Wednesday, reaching $440.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,215,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,026. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $340.49 and a 1 year high of $461.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $426.63 and its 200 day moving average is $429.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $137.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.15.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.81%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

