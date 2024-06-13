Chilton Investment Co. Inc. Has $9.74 Million Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Chilton Investment Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 14,742 shares during the quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $9,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Tractor Supply stock traded up $1.61 on Wednesday, hitting $279.91. The company had a trading volume of 859,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,626. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.83. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $185.00 and a 1 year high of $287.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $267.37 and a 200-day moving average of $244.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.84%.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $1,114,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,314,246. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TSCO shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.96.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

