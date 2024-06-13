Checkit (LON:CKT) Shares Up 2.2%

Checkit plc (LON:CKT – Get Free Report) rose 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 23.50 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 23.50 ($0.30). Approximately 198,004 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 113,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23 ($0.29).

Checkit Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 23.58 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 22.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market cap of £24.84 million, a P/E ratio of -575.00 and a beta of 0.39.

Get Checkit alerts:

Insider Activity at Checkit

In other Checkit news, insider Keith Anthony Daley acquired 100,000 shares of Checkit stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 20 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of £20,000 ($25,467.97). 52.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Checkit

Checkit plc provides cloud-based services through intelligent operations management platforms for deskless workforces in the United Kingdom and the Americas. The company offers software-as-a-service for connected workflow management, automated monitoring and building energy management, Internet of things, and operational insight-based products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Checkit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.