Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $356.47.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHTR. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $335.00 to $285.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 3.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 0.8% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 7.0% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 245.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $275.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $269.56 and its 200-day moving average is $313.76. Charter Communications has a one year low of $236.08 and a one year high of $458.30.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The company had revenue of $13.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 32.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

