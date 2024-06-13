Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Shares Gap Up to $8.97

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.97, but opened at $9.57. Central Puerto shares last traded at $9.42, with a volume of 34,431 shares.
Central Puerto Stock Up 5.5 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Central Puerto had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 54.47%. The company had revenue of $150.12 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Central Puerto S.A. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Central Puerto Company Profile
Central Puerto SA engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. It operates through three segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources, Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources, and Natural Gas Transport and Distribution. The company generates energy through thermal, hydroelectric, and wind farms.
