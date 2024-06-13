Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.97.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CELH. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Celsius from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Celsius from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Celsius from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Celsius from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $25,573,010.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,964,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,958,731.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Celsius news, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 4,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total value of $283,164.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,808,371.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $25,573,010.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,964,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,958,731.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,776,696 shares of company stock worth $107,920,209 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 1,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

CELH stock opened at $61.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.46. Celsius has a 52-week low of $45.03 and a 52-week high of $99.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.79, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.93.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Celsius had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 111.29%. The firm had revenue of $355.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Celsius will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

