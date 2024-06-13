Cat Rock Capital Management LP Has $11.38 Million Stock Holdings in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Cat Rock Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 75.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 764,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,292,801 shares during the period. Blue Owl Capital accounts for approximately 1.7% of Cat Rock Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cat Rock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $11,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,620,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,948,000 after purchasing an additional 100,188 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,199,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,941 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 744.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 326,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 288,015 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,929,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 715,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,658,000 after purchasing an additional 76,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE OWL traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,094,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,015,812. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.00, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.20. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.64 and a fifty-two week high of $19.87.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $486.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.47 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 600.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OWL shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.43.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

