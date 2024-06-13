Castings P.L.C. (LON:CGS) Increases Dividend to GBX 14.19 Per Share

Castings P.L.C. (LON:CGS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 14.19 ($0.18) per share on Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This is a boost from Castings’s previous dividend of $4.13. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Castings Trading Down 1.7 %

LON:CGS traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 350 ($4.46). The company had a trading volume of 31,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,928. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 373.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 360.83. Castings has a 1 year low of GBX 320 ($4.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 428 ($5.45). The firm has a market capitalization of £152.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,017.14 and a beta of 0.55.

Get Castings alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Castings from GBX 550 ($7.00) to GBX 450 ($5.73) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

About Castings

(Get Free Report)

Castings P.L.C. engages in the iron casting and machining activities. It operates through Foundry Operations and Machining Operations segments. The company offers ductile iron, spheroidal graphite iron, austempered ductile iron, SiMo, and Ni-resist castings. It also provides fertilising solution annealing, pearlitic quench and temper, temper softening, and austempering heat treatment services; automotive standard e-coat and powder coating, galvanising, plating, gas based surface treatment, and plastic and metal spray coating services; and assembly and insulation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Castings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.