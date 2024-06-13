Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CARV opened at $1.85 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.75. Carver Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $3.95. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Institutional Trading of Carver Bancorp

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Carver Bancorp stock. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 22,150 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Calton & Associates Inc. owned about 0.45% of Carver Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Company Profile

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

