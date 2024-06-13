CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of CareDx from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of CareDx from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of CareDx from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CareDx in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of CareDx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

CareDx Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDNA opened at $15.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.30 million, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.77. CareDx has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.03.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $72.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.63 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 66.59% and a negative return on equity of 55.08%. Sell-side analysts expect that CareDx will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CareDx

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in CareDx in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in CareDx in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in CareDx by 442.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in CareDx in the third quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in CareDx in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000.

About CareDx



CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.



