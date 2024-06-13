Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.57

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.57 per share by the asset manager on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Capital Southwest has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Capital Southwest has a payout ratio of 87.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Capital Southwest to earn $2.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.7%.

Shares of CSWC stock opened at $26.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Capital Southwest has a 12-month low of $18.84 and a 12-month high of $27.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.74 and its 200 day moving average is $24.66.

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The asset manager reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 46.81%. The company had revenue of $46.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.01 million. Research analysts expect that Capital Southwest will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, JMP Securities downgraded Capital Southwest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

