Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Takes $3.13 Million Position in Marblegate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GATE)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in shares of Marblegate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GATE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,126,000. Marblegate Acquisition accounts for approximately 0.6% of Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Separately, Meteora Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Marblegate Acquisition by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 100,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 21,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Marblegate Acquisition Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of GATE stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.77. 102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,643. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.50. Marblegate Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $11.01.

About Marblegate Acquisition

Marblegate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies primarily in the education, business services, consumer products, and healthcare sectors.

