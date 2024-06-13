Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Sells 10,000 Shares of First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:ARVR)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lowered its holdings in First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:ARVR – Free Report) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned approximately 40.00% of First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF by 228.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,397 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ARVR traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 641 shares, compared to its average volume of 370. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12 and a beta of -1.30. First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF has a 12 month low of $28.19 and a 12 month high of $37.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.99.

The First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (ARVR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Metaverse index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of stocks, spanning a broad range of industries globally, that are involved in business activities associated with the Metaverse. ARVR was launched on Apr 19, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.

