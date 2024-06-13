Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Buys 5,120 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,144,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,026,000 after buying an additional 2,950,786 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter worth $312,510,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,992,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,832,000 after buying an additional 283,100 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 4,401,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,233,000 after buying an additional 133,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,125,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,880,000 after buying an additional 790,207 shares during the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Anuj Dhanda sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $2,035,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 365,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,433,793.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 24,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $493,086.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,877.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anuj Dhanda sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $2,035,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 365,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,433,793.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on ACI shares. Roth Mkm upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Roth Capital upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.45.

Albertsons Companies Trading Down 0.5 %

Albertsons Companies stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,520,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,987,120. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.50. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $19.84 and a one year high of $23.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.29.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.40 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 68.02% and a net margin of 1.64%. On average, equities analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 21.52%.

Albertsons Companies Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

