Cannell Capital LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG)

Cannell Capital LLC trimmed its position in PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Free Report) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Cannell Capital LLC owned approximately 0.38% of PrimeEnergy Resources worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in PrimeEnergy Resources by 258.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 534 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in PrimeEnergy Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. Lauer Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PrimeEnergy Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $300,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in PrimeEnergy Resources by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in PrimeEnergy Resources by 11.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,806 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at PrimeEnergy Resources

In other PrimeEnergy Resources news, major shareholder Rothschild Robert De sold 17,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total transaction of $1,735,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 277,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,101,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other PrimeEnergy Resources news, major shareholder Rothschild Robert De sold 17,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $1,735,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 277,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,101,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Clint Hurt sold 3,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $336,833.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 147,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,784,178.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,610 shares of company stock worth $2,316,769. Company insiders own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

PrimeEnergy Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PNRG traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $109.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.57 and a 200-day moving average of $102.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $195.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.55. PrimeEnergy Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $85.50 and a 12 month high of $120.93.

PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.99 million for the quarter. PrimeEnergy Resources had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 24.03%.

PrimeEnergy Resources Profile

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company owns leasehold, mineral, and royalty interests in producing and non-producing oil and gas properties; and operates approximately 534 active wells and owns non-operating interests and royalties in 952 additional wells.

