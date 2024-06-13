Cannell Capital LLC Has $23.62 Million Stock Position in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,480,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158,580 shares during the quarter. Arlo Technologies accounts for about 5.1% of Cannell Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cannell Capital LLC owned 2.62% of Arlo Technologies worth $23,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Arlo Technologies by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 948,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,025,000 after purchasing an additional 58,620 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Arlo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $5,314,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Arlo Technologies by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,504,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,900,000 after purchasing an additional 451,236 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in Arlo Technologies by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 4,499,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,840,000 after purchasing an additional 349,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Arlo Technologies by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 167,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 19,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arlo Technologies stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.62. 800,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,213. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.77 and a twelve month high of $14.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.67 and a beta of 1.86.

Arlo Technologies ( NYSE:ARLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 16.71% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $124.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.06 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Arlo Technologies from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Arlo Technologies from $13.75 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

