Cannell Capital LLC Boosts Position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS)

Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS – Free Report) by 51.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,233,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 417,043 shares during the period. Altisource Portfolio Solutions accounts for approximately 0.9% of Cannell Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Cannell Capital LLC owned about 4.66% of Altisource Portfolio Solutions worth $4,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Potomac Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 223.9% during the 3rd quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 146,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 101,000 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $1,120,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $1,796,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $2,787,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.36% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Trading Down 2.8 %

ASPS traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $1.74. The company had a trading volume of 35,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,592. The firm has a market cap of $46.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.97. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $6.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.60.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile

Altisource Portfolio Solutions ( NASDAQ:ASPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $36.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.02 million. On average, analysts predict that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through Servicer and Real Estate, and Origination segments. The Servicer and Real Estate segment offers property preservation, inspection, title insurance and settlement, real estate valuation, foreclosure trustee, and residential and commercial construction inspection and risk mitigation services.

