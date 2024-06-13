Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 7.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Stock Performance

CPZ stock traded down 0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching 15.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,903. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 15.44 and a 200 day moving average price of 15.09. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 1-year low of 13.17 and a 1-year high of 16.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

In other Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust news, CFO Thomas E. Herman bought 16,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of 15.55 per share, with a total value of 253,589.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately 416,475.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

