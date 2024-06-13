Brokers Set Expectations for The Toro Company’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:TTC)

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Toro in a research note issued on Monday, June 10th. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Toro’s current full-year earnings is $4.33 per share.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. Toro had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TTC. TheStreet upgraded Toro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Toro from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.75.

Toro Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $94.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.74 and its 200 day moving average is $89.68. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48 and a beta of 0.67. Toro has a 52 week low of $77.15 and a 52 week high of $106.68.

Toro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Toro’s payout ratio is 56.92%.

Insider Transactions at Toro

In other Toro news, VP Edric C. Funk sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $55,085.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,958.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Toro news, VP Edric C. Funk sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $55,085.55. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,958.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total value of $460,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,933,276.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toro

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTC. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Toro by 135.9% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Toro by 1,204.8% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toro in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Toro by 2,057.1% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

