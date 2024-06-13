Brokerages Set CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Target Price at C$81.50

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$82.00.
CCL.B has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$84.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th.
TSE CCL.B opened at C$72.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.74. The firm has a market cap of C$12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$70.77 and a 200 day moving average price of C$65.10. CCL Industries has a 52 week low of C$52.82 and a 52 week high of C$74.49.
CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.
