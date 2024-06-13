Brokerages Set Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Target Price at C$41.60

Shares of Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$41.60.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Aritzia from C$46.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$34.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

In other news, Senior Officer David John Maciver sold 173,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.64, for a total transaction of C$6,348,026.56. In other news, Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 3,000 shares of Aritzia stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.00, for a total value of C$99,000.00. Also, Senior Officer David John Maciver sold 173,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.64, for a total value of C$6,348,026.56. Insiders have sold a total of 185,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,750,057 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TSE ATZ opened at C$36.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 53.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.80, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$34.56 and a 200-day moving average of C$33.22. Aritzia has a 52-week low of C$20.67 and a 52-week high of C$41.25.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.08). Aritzia had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of C$681.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$681.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aritzia will post 1.7411386 EPS for the current year.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

