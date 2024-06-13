Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Short Interest Up 218.2% in May

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 218.2% from the May 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Britvic Stock Down 3.2 %

BTVCY stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.05. Britvic has a 1-year low of $19.58 and a 1-year high of $25.84.

Get Britvic alerts:

Britvic Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.2212 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company supplies water-coolers and bottled water; offers pension funding and financing services; and designs, installs, as well as engages in maintenance of integrated tap related solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.