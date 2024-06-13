BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:BSIG)

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

BrightSphere Investment Group has decreased its dividend by an average of 32.5% annually over the last three years. BrightSphere Investment Group has a dividend payout ratio of 1.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect BrightSphere Investment Group to earn $2.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.6%.

Shares of BSIG stock opened at $22.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.45. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $23.63. The firm has a market cap of $858.75 million, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.46.

BrightSphere Investment Group ( NYSE:BSIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.10. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 438.16%. The company had revenue of $105.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.32 million. Analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

