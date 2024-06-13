Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Major Shareholder Acquires $10,100.00 in Stock

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 5,000 shares of Brightcove stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.02 per share, for a total transaction of $10,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,523,333 shares in the company, valued at $13,177,132.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 6th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 5,700 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.02 per share, for a total transaction of $11,514.00.

On Monday, April 15th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 10,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $16,800.00.

On Friday, April 12th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 6,351 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $10,796.70.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 5,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $9,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 5,190 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $9,601.50.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 30,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.88 per share, for a total transaction of $56,400.00.

Brightcove Stock Performance

Shares of Brightcove stock opened at $2.13 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 0.72. Brightcove Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $4.56.

Institutional Trading of Brightcove

Brightcove ( NASDAQ:BCOV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $50.48 million during the quarter. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 7.87%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brightcove Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCOV. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the 1st quarter valued at $642,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Brightcove by 151.0% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 225,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 135,462 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brightcove by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 801,459 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 88,935 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Brightcove by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 152,387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 67,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on BCOV. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Brightcove in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Brightcove from $7.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Japan, India, and the Middle East. It offers Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to publish, deliver, and distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company's solutions and products comprise Brightcove Marketing Studio, a video streaming solution; Brightcove Communications Studio for marketers and corporate communications professionals; Brightcove Media Studio, a solution for over-the-top (OTT) video services, media publishers, and leading broadcasters to monetize their media, live stream at scale, and nurture their audience lifecycle; Brightcove Audience Insights, a customer data platform for video streaming businesses; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service; and Brightcove Beacon, a platform that enables its customers to launch premium OTT video streaming experiences, as well as Brightcove Marketplace.

