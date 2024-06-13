Boston Properties, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.98 (NYSE:BXP)

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.98 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%.

Boston Properties has a payout ratio of 224.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Boston Properties to earn $7.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.8%.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties Price Performance

BXP traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.97. The stock had a trading volume of 347,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,915. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.88 and a 200 day moving average of $64.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77. Boston Properties has a 1 year low of $50.64 and a 1 year high of $73.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($1.22). The company had revenue of $839.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.68 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boston Properties will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BXP shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Boston Properties from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Boston Properties from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Boston Properties from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Boston Properties

Boston Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.