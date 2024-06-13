BMO Capital Markets Raises Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target to C$37.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

ERO has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Ventum Financial lowered shares of Ero Copper from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$31.50 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Scotiabank raised shares of Ero Copper from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$32.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$23.50 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$31.54.

ERO opened at C$28.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$28.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$24.21. Ero Copper has a 52 week low of C$15.72 and a 52 week high of C$32.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.41.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$142.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$141.98 million. Ero Copper had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 9.21%. Analysts forecast that Ero Copper will post 2.2548878 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lyle Braaten sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.45, for a total transaction of C$147,232.50. Corporate insiders own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

