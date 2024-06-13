Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:BGX)

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Trading Down 0.1 %
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.68. The stock had a trading volume of 9,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,910. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $12.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.06.
