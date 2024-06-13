Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:BGX)

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.68. The stock had a trading volume of 9,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,910. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $12.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.06.

Get Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund alerts:

About Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group LP. The fund is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It takes both long and short positions to invest in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.